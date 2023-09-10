Steelers lose defensive tackle Cam Heyward, wide receiver Diontae Johnson to injuries against 49ers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost defensive tackle Cam Heyward and wide Diontae Johnson to injuries against the San Francisco 49ers. Heyward, entering his 13th season, left in the first half with a groin injury. The 34-year-old Heyward tried to test the groin shortly after leaving before being ruled out for the rest of the game. Johnson tweaked his right hamstring early in the third quarter following a 26-yard reception. He was replaced by veteran Allen Robinson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.