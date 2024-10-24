Steelers look to keep Monday night home dominance going as the reeling Giants visit Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to extend their Monday night dominance when they host the New York Giants. Pittsburgh has won 21 consecutive Monday night home games. That streak began after a 1991 Monday night home loss to the Giants. Russell Wilson is expected to make his second straight start for Pittsburgh. The nine-time Pro Bowler threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in his Steelers debut last week against the New York Jets. The Giants are coming off a 28-3 loss at home to Philadelphia.

