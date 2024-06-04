Steelers longtime captain Cam Heyward shows up at OTAs still eyeing a new contract

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is back at work. The longtime defensive captain is participating in the third week of organized team activities after skipping the first six voluntary sessions. The 35-year-old Heyward says he would like to iron out a new deal with the Steelers as he enters the final season of his contract. Heyward believes he’s still one of the best players in the league at his position and thinks he can play at least three more seasons. Heyward endured a rocky 2023 in which he finished with just two sacks after undergoing groin surgery early in the year.

