Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen says the Ravens made it clear they didn’t want him back.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen says the Baltimore Ravens made it clear they didn’t want to keep him before he entered free agency. Queen spent his first four seasons with the Ravens before signing a three-year deal with Pittsburgh last spring. The 2020 first-round pick says he “wasn’t wanted back” by Baltimore despite a successful run with the AFC North power. Queen headed to rival Pittsburgh instead and will face his former teammates for the first time when the Steelers and Ravens meet with first place on the line in Week 11.

