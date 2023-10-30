Steelers leaving door ‘ajar’ for QB Kenny Pickett to play against Titans. Safety Fitzpatrick out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are leaving the door open for quarterback Kenny Pickett to play when Tennessee visits. Pickett left a 20-10 loss to Jacksonville in the second quarter with a rib injury. He warmed up briefly before the start of the second half but watched Mitch Trubisky fill in over the final two quarters. The Steelers will be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The three-time Pro Bowler is out with a hamstring injury.

