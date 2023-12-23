Steelers LB Myles Jack active for first time since being lured out of retirement. Rudolph starts

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack’s “retirement” is officially over. The veteran inside linebacker is active for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against Cincinnati. It marks Jack’s first game since the Steelers lured Jack out of retirement a month ago. Jack stepped away from the game over the summer while in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh signed Jack to the practice squad before Thanksgiving. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is out for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph gets the start in Pickett’s place. The Bengals will be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is nursing a shoulder injury.

