Steelers LB Elandon Roberts active despite groin injury; Patriots will be without WR DeVante Parker

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Elandon Roberts’ groin injury won’t keep him out against New England. Roberts is active five days after injuring the groin in the first half of a loss to Arizona. Roberts sustained in the injury in the first quarter and briefly returned to the game before leaving for good. The Steelers (7-5) are thin at inside linebacker. Veterans Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb are already out for the season with injuries. The Patriots will be without wide receiver DeVante Parker, who is dealing with a knee injury.

