Steelers LB Alex Highsmith to miss showdown with Ravens because of ankle injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their AFC North showdown with rival Baltimore without outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Highsmith is “week to week” after Highsmith twisted his left ankle late in a 28-27 victory over Washington. Highsmith suffered the injury while chasing down Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the fourth quarter. This is the second time this season Highsmith has missed time. A groin injury forced him to sit out three games earlier this season. Highsmith will be replaced in the starting lineup by either Nick Herbig or Preston Smith.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.