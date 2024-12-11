Steelers have stopped just about everybody this year. Up next: ‘Mr. Barkley’

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to succeed where so many others have failed this season when they face Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley currently leads the NFL in rushing and is threatening the single-season rushing mark set by Eric Dickerson 40 years ago. Pittsburgh has the league’s fourth-ranked run defense, led by inside linebacker Elandon Roberts. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen says the key to trying to keep Barkley in check is keeping your head up and not trying to do too much.

