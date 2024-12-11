Steelers have stopped just about everybody this year. Up next: ‘Mr. Barkley’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to succeed where so many others have failed this season when they face Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley currently leads the NFL in rushing and is threatening the single-season rushing mark set by Eric Dickerson 40 years ago. Pittsburgh has the league’s fourth-ranked run defense, led by inside linebacker Elandon Roberts. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen says the key to trying to keep Barkley in check is keeping your head up and not trying to do too much.

