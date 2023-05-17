Steelers fortify QB room, bring back longtime backup Mason Rudolph to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph is staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. Pittsburgh has signed the longtime backup quarterback to a one-year deal. The contract marks a somewhat unlikely return for Rudolph, who was essentially passed over twice for the chance to become the starter following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season. Rudolph is 5-4-1 as a starter in his NFL career, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The signing gives the Steelers an insurance policy behind second-year starter Kenny Pickett and backup Mitch Trubisky.

