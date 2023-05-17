Steelers fortify QB room, bring back longtime backup Mason Rudolph to 1-year deal

By The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Mason Rudolph is staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. Pittsburgh signed the longtime backup quarterback to a one-year deal on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, a somewhat unlikely return after Rudolph was essentially passed over twice for the chance to become the starter following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement after the 2021 season. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Don Wright]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph is staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. Pittsburgh has signed the longtime backup quarterback to a one-year deal. The contract marks a somewhat unlikely return for Rudolph, who was essentially passed over twice for the chance to become the starter following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season. Rudolph is 5-4-1 as a starter in his NFL career, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The signing gives the Steelers an insurance policy behind second-year starter Kenny Pickett and backup Mitch Trubisky.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.