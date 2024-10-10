Steelers favored over the Raiders by a field goal as both teams try to bounce back off losses

The Pittsburgh Steelers play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. BetMGM Sportsbook favors the Steelers by a field goal. Both teams are coming off losses. Pittsburgh lost 20-17 in the final minute to the Dallas Cowboys. Las Vegas was routed 34-18 by the Denver Broncos. The Raiders will have a new starting quarterback in Aidan O’Connell after a 2-3 start. The Steelers won their first three games but lost the past two weeks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.