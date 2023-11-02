Steelers DT Heyward active after returning from groin surgery; Titans QB Tannehill out again

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward will play for the first time since the season opener when he takes the field against Tennessee. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Heyward, a six-time Pro Bowler will play a day after the Steelers activated him off injured reserve. Heyward underwent groin surgery in September after tearing an adductor muscle in the first half of a Week 1 loss to San Francisco. Pittsburgh will be without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is inactive after injuring a hamstring in a loss to Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.