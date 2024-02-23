Steelers cut veteran center Mason Cole to create nearly $5 million in salary-cap space

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburg Steelers released veteran center Mason Cole to create nearly $5 million in salary-cap space. Cole had one year left on the three-year, $15.75 million deal he signed in 2022. He had issues snapping in shotgun formation and clearly would have cost more than the Steelers were willing to pay him in 2024. Now they will head into free agency and the NFL draft looking for a starter at the position. Cole started all 34 regular-season games for Pittsburgh over the last two seasons. He was scheduled to count $6.27 million against the cap.

