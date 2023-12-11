Steelers could be without star outside linebackers Watt and Highsmith against the Colts

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without star outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as they prepare for a visit to Indianapolis. Highsmith left in the first quarter of a loss to New England with a neck injury before being placed into the concussion protocol. Watt joined Highsmith in the protocol when he self-reported concussion-like symptoms the day after falling to the Patriots. Mitch Trubisky will make his second straight start at quarterback for Pittsburgh while Kenny Pickett recovers from right ankle surgery.

