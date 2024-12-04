Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.’s ‘serial killer mentality’ is serving him well amid bumpy patch

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. isn’t letting a rough stretch shake his confidence. Porter was penalized four times in a win over Cincinnati, mistakes that Porter says are correctable. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Porter has a “serial killer mentality” that leaves him unfazed in the face of adversity. Porter expects to continue to be challenged by opposing quarterbacks down the stretch. Next up for Porter and the first-place Steelers (9-3) is a rematch with rival Cleveland (3-9), which upset Pittsburgh in the snow the week before Thanksgiving.

