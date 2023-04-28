Steelers bring CB Joey Porter Jr. home in NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Porter Jr. is going home to Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the Penn State cornerback and Pittsburgh native with the first pick in the second round of the NFL draft. Porter, the son of former Steelers linebacker and assistant coach Joey Porter Sr., played high school football in Pittsburgh’s northern suburbs before spending four seasons with the Nittany Lions. Porter joins a cornerback group in need of an influx of youth and talent. The team signed veteran Patrick Peterson during the offseason but lost Cam Sutton to Detroit in free agency.

