Steelers bring back veteran Myles Jack out of retirement for stretch run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Veteran NFL inside linebacker Myles Jack is coming out of retirement. The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Jack to the practice squad. The signing comes three months after he stepped away from the game in the middle of training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 28-year-old Jack spent the 2022 season in Pittsburgh. He led the Steelers with 104 tackles but was slowed by injuries late in the season. Pittsburgh released him in mid-March. The signing comes with the Steelers dealing with depth issues at inside linebacker following season-ending injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander.

