Steelers begin new era on offense with Russell Wilson at QB and Najee Harris trying to prove value

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Najee Harris is out to prove his value even as he concedes that NFL running backs are “only devalued when it comes time to pay.” Harris began training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday and spoke to reporters for the first time since the Steelers declined their 2025 contract option for him. He acknowledged he was disappointed in that decision. The Steelers have cited the uncertain direction of their offense. They have a new coordinator in Arthur Smith and two new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Both are playing on one-year contracts, with Wilson expected to start.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.