Steelers begin 2023 with Kenny Pickett firmly entrenched at QB but plenty of questions elsewhere

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping their strong end to the 2022 season carries over into 2023. The Steelers won seven of their final eight games last season to finish 9-8. Pittsburgh spent the offseason beefing up the protection in front of Pickett, signing veteran guard Isaac Seumalo and drafting tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. The back end of the defense also received an overhaul, with veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson signing a two-year deal in free agency. Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts take over at inside linebacker, a position that was a weakness at times in 2022.

