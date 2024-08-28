Steelers are hoping an overhaul at QB will lead to more success in 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into 2024 with a new quarterback but the same old expectations. The Steelers brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the offseason after another early playoff exit. Coach Mike Tomlin has stressed his team needs to be more potent offensively if the Steelers want to keep pace in the quarterback-heavy AFC. The defense remains one of the league’s best, with stars at all three levels. The Steelers will need to rely on that defense early in the season while the offense guided by first-year coordinator Arthur Smith finds its footing.

