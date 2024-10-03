Steelers and Cowboys are hurting in different ways heading into prime-time showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are both dealing with injuries heading into their Week 5 showdown. Pittsburgh’s offensive line has lost three players to season-ending injuries while Dallas will be without star linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Pittsburgh is at 3-1 following a loss to Indianapolis in Week 4. Justin Fields will make his fifth straight start at quarterback while Russell Wilson recovers from a calf injury. Dallas snapped a two-game skid by beating the New York Giants in Week 4.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.