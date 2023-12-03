Steelers and Cardinals resume game after weather delay of more than 30 minutes

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The game between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers has resumed following a delay of more than 30 minutes at halftime because of severe weather in the area. The break came with Arizona leading 10-3 after a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Trey McBride with 20 seconds left in the half. Wind and rain picked up in the latter portions of the second quarter. Officials asked for fans in the exposed areas inside Acrisure Stadium to take cover in the concourse.

