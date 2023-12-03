Steelers and Cardinals game resumes after 2nd delay for inclement weather

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Divaad Wilson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The game between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers has resumed following a second delay because of inclement weather. The delay came with the Cardinals up 17-3 midway through the third quarter and lasted nearly an hour. The pause was the second of the afternoon. Halftime was extended by more than 30 minutes after an initial round of heavy wind and rain swept through Pittsburgh.

