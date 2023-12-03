Steelers and Cardinals game resumes after 2nd delay for inclement weather

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The game between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers has resumed following a second delay because of inclement weather. The delay came with the Cardinals up 17-3 midway through the third quarter and lasted nearly an hour. The pause was the second of the afternoon. Halftime was extended by more than 30 minutes after an initial round of heavy wind and rain swept through Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.