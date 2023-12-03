Steelers and Cardinals game delayed twice for inclement weather before Arizona wins 24-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed twice Sunday because of inclement weather. Halftime at Acrisure Stadium was extended by more than 30 minutes after an initial round of heavy wind and rain swept through Pittsburgh. The second delay lasted nearly an hour and came with the Cardinals up 17-3 midway through the third quarter. Pittsburgh treated the breaks as extended halftimes, with players trying to keep warm while the coaches tried to come up with adjustments on both sides of the ball. The Cardinals, meanwhile, said they held a dance-off.

