Steelers add to offensive staff, hire Arth to coach QBs, Azzanni to coach wide receivers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has hired Tom Arth as quarterbacks coach, Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach and Mateo Kambui as offensive assistant. Arth replaces Mike Sullivan, who held the position each of the last three seasons and spent the final weeks of 2023 calling the plays after the Steelers fired former offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Arth spent the last two seasons as the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

