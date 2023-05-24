Steelers add depth behind Watt, Highsmith, sign Markus Golden to 1-year deal

By The Associated Press
FILE - Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Nov. 7, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Golden to a one-year contract on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, giving them some depth behind star edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lachlan Cunningham]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract. The deal gives the Steelers some depth behind star edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The 32-year-old Golden has spent most of his eight seasons in the NFL with Arizona, racking up 47 sacks in 111 games with the Cardinals and New York Giants. Golden had 2 1/2 sacks last year for Arizona while finishing with 48 tackles, tied for the third-highest total in his career.

