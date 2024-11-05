Steelers add depth at the trade deadline, acquiring WR Mike Williams and LB Preston Smith

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers might be in first place in the AFC North. They’re hardly coasting. Pittsburgh added wide receiver Mike Williams and outside linebacker Preston Smith at the trade deadline. The moves give the club veteran depth at two positions of need as the stretch run looms. Williams had 12 receptions for the New York Jets while Smith had 2 1/2 sacks for the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh begins the second half of its season with a visit to NFC East-leading Washington in Week 10.

