Steelers activate WR Dionate Johnson, place TE Pat Freiermuth on IR with hamstring injury

Diontae Johnson is back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has activated the former Pro Bowl wide receiver off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday when the Steelers (3-2) visit the Los Angeles Rams (3-3). Johnson hasn’t played since injuring his right hamstring early in the third quarter of a Week 1 loss to San Francisco. While Johnson is back, starting tight end Pat Freiermuth is out indefinitely. The team placed Freiermuth on injured reserve after he aggravated a hamstring injury during practice this week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.