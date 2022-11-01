Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sends a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million before last season, had fallen out of favor with Washington’s coaching staff earlier this season and was benched for performance reasons. Jackson has also been bothered by a back injury, which sidelined him for the past three games — all Commanders victories attributable in part to improved play by the defense.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.