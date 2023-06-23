Steel framework for 2-sided halo board in place at LA Clippers’ new arena

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena is on schedule to open next year, with the steel framework for its two-sided halo board now in place above the 18,000 seats. The Clippers will play their final season at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles before moving into the Intuit Dome in nearby Inglewood for the 2024-25 NBA season. The building’s roof was designed to accommodate the halo board’s 44,000 square feet of LED lights. The concrete for the upper bowl seats is in place and the Clippers’ locker room has been framed out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.