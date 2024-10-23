Stearns says Mets have enough cash to chase anyone as club seeks `true sustainable competitiveness’

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso’s immediate future is just one important issue heading into an offseason full of them for the New York Mets, who are coming off a surprising playoff run that ended with a Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. President of baseball operations David Stearns knows the Mets will need to restock their pitching staff and says “pretty much the entirety of the player universe is potentially accessible to us” as team seeks “true sustainable competitiveness that’s eluded this organization for a long time.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.