Status quo in Pittsburgh, where Justin Fields will remain at QB while Russell Wilson rehabs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is in no hurry to announce Justin Fields as the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. While Fields will again get the nod in place of the injured Russell Wilson when the unbeaten Steelers visit Indianapolis, Tomlin stopped short of giving the job to Fields on a full-time basis. Tomlin said there’s no need to make that kind of decision because Wilson still has not been cleared to play. The 35-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler has been limited in recent weeks after aggravating a calf injury days before the opener against Atlanta.

