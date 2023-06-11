Status of Tkachuk is biggest question facing Panthers down 3-1 in Stanley Cup Final

The status of leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk is the biggest question facing the Florida Panthers down 3-1 to Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk left for a stretch during the third period of Game 4 because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Paul Maurice said any of his injured players would be treated before and after flying to Las Vegas for Game 5. Florida would make history by becoming the first team in 81 years to erase a 3-1 deficit in the final.

