State attorney drops misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Jaguars receiver Zay Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones is no longer facing a domestic battery charge. The state attorney’s office has dropped the misdemeanor, saying it “declines to prosecute this defendant for these charges.” Jones had been scheduled for arraignment Wednesday. Police said Jones got into a custody argument with the mother of his child in mid-November and left fingernail scratches on her neck. Police said they observed “several small scratches” on the woman’s neck that were “consistent with marks from a fingernail.” Jones missed eight games last season because of knee and hamstring injuries. He finished with 34 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

