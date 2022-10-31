STAT WATCH: Wake turnovers in 3rd most in quarter since 2010

It’s been more than a decade since a Football Bowl Subdivision team turned over the ball as many times in a 15-minute span as Wake Forest did against Louisville. The Demon Deacons’ six turnovers in the third quarter of its 48-21 loss were most in a quarter since Oklahoma State committed six in the fourth in a Cotton Bowl loss to Mississippi on Jan. 3, 2010. Sam Hartman was responsible for all six of Wake Forest’s third-quarter turnovers. He fumbled three times and threw three interceptions. Two of the picks were returned for touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.