STAT WATCH: Trojans’ third game in a row over 50 points to start the season is a program first

No team in seven years has opened a season scoring at the rate Caleb Williams and Southern California are so far. The Trojans have scored at least 50 points in each of their first three games for the first time in program history. Their 56-10 rout of Stanford on Saturday ran their three-game total to 178. That’s the most in the FBS since Louisville had 195 points to open the 2016 season. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton had the top rushing game with 234 yards against Appalachian State. Nebraska’s 0-2 start can be blamed on turnovers. The Huskers’ eight are most in the nation.

