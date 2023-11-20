STAT WATCH: Points had been hard to come by for Arkansas State until its record 77-point outburst

Texas State outyarded Arkansas State, had 36 more plays from scrimmage and held an eight-minute advantage in possession time. Yet the Bobcats lost by 46 points Saturday to a Red Wolves team that was 92nd in scoring out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. ASU’s 77-31 victory made the Red Wolves the 15th FBS team since 2000 to score at least 75 points in a league game and first in the Sun Belt Conference. The Red Wolves’ scoring breakdown was seven rushing touchdowns, two interception returns, one fumble return and one kick return.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.