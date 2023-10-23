STAT WATCH: Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon records FBS’ top rushing game, 4th 100-yard outing in row

Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon and Liberty turned in the top individual and team rushing performances of the season for games matching Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Gordon carried 29 times for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-34 win over West Virginia. It was his fourth straight game over 100 yards and the Cowboys’ top rushing total since Chuba Hubbard had 296 yards against Kansas State in 2019. Liberty ran for 401 yards in a 42-35 win over Middle Tennessee State. It was the Flames’ best rushing total since 2012.

