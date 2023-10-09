STAT WATCH: Michigan’s defense is as stingy as ever, allowing fewer than 7 points per game

For the third time in nine years Michigan has reached the halfway point of the regular season having given up the fewest points in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Wolverines have allowed just 40 points for an FBS-best average of 6.7 per game. Northern Illinois’ Antario Brown matched the national season high for rushing yards in a game, going for a career-best 280 in a 55-14 win at Akron. Alabama’s Will Reichard kicked a 39-yard field goal against Texas A&M to extend the FBS’ longest active streak of makes to 25.

