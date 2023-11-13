STAT WATCH: LSU’s Jayden Daniels only FBS quarterback to pass for 350 and run for 200 in single game

LSU’s Jayden Daniels turned in the top statistical performance of the season against Florida. Daniels passed for 372 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 234 and two TDs. His 606 yards of total offense were a national season high. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel was responsible for eight TDs against West Virginia, most by a player since 2019. Missouri’s Cody Schrader set a season high with 321 all-purpose yards against Tennessee. Nebraska’s FBS-high turnover total increased to 27 after it committed five against Maryland. Michael Dansby’s 98-yard pick-six for San Jose State against Fresno State tied for second-longest of the season.

