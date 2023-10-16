STAT WATCH: K-State freshman QB Avery Johnson sets FBS season high with 5 touchdowns rushing

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson topped the list of statistical achievements in college football this past week. He had a national season-high five rushing touchdowns against Texas Tech. Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts became the second player since at least 2000 to have two interceptions, a fumble return for a touchdown and a forced fumble. Watts did it against Southern California. Houston has had a 100-yard kick return three straight years after Matthew Golden went the distance against West Virginia. Elic Ayomanor’s 294 receiving yards against Colorado are most since Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 347 against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

