STAT WATCH: K-State freshman QB Avery Johnson sets FBS season high with 5 touchdowns rushing

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson topped the list of statistical achievements in college football this past week. He had a national season-high five rushing touchdowns against Texas Tech. Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts became the second player since at least 2000 to have two interceptions, a fumble return for a touchdown and a forced fumble. Watts did it against Southern California. Houston has had a 100-yard kick return three straight years after Matthew Golden went the distance against West Virginia. Elic Ayomanor’s 294 receiving yards against Colorado are most since Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 347 against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

