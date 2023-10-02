STAT WATCH: Davis’ FBS season-best rushing game for Kentucky pushes him over 3,000 career yards

Kentucky’s Ray Davis became the fourth active player in the Football Bowl Subdivision to go over 3,000 career rushing yards. Davis’ 280 yards on 26 carries in a 33-14 win was the national season high and second most ever against the Gators. Davis ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score. Texas State’s Ismail Mahdi became the FBS leader in all-purpose yards when he piled up a national season-high 316 against Southern Mississippi. San Diego State’s Jack Browning kicked the longest field goal in Mountain West history with his 61-yarder in the thin air at Air Force.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.