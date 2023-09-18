STAT WATCH: Colorado State’s penalty problems are not exclusive to their loss to Buffaloes

Colorado State’s penalty problems are not exclusive to its two-overtime loss at Colorado. The Rams have been undisciplined in many games under second-year coach Jay Norvell. Of the 17 penalties the Rams committed against Colorado, 11 were 15-yarders. That included two on the same play. CSU’s top three single-game penalty totals have occurred over the past 10 games. There were 13 against San Jose State and 14 against Nevada last season and the 17 against CU. In Norvell’s 14 games, the Rams have had at least 100 penalty yards in three and have been called for at least 10 penalties in five.

