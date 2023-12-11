Stassi costs White Sox $740,000 minimum in 2024, with Braves sending Chicago $6.26 million

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are sending $6.26 million to the White Sox along with catcher Max Stassi, covering all of what he is owed next year except for the $740,000 major league minimum salary. Stassi was traded to the White Sox on Saturday, one day after the catcher was acquired by the Braves in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Chicago will send Atlanta a player to be named or $100,000. Stassi, 32, did not play this season. He strained his left hip in spring training.

