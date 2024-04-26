Starting QBs return for SEC’s top 4 from last season as other teams turn to backups, transfers

The Southeastern Conference’s four top 10 teams in last season’s final AP Top 25 all return established starting quarterbacks. Beyond that top group, there’s plenty of competition and new starters — either via the transfer portal or backups moving into the top job. At least seven SEC teams figure to have new starting quarterbacks going into next season. It just so happens that none of them include the team ranked between fourth and ninth to end last season: Carson Beck returns at Georgia, Jalen Milroe at Alabama. Ole Miss has Jaxson Dart and Missouri has Brady Cook.

