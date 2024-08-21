Starting QBs at LSU and USC have a featured role after staying patient in the transfer portal era

Southern California’s Miller Moss and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier are showing how patience can still pay off even at a time when switching schools is easier than ever. Moss and Nussmeier were top-100 recruits who waited behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks before leading their teams to bowl victories in their first career starts. They’re the most notable examples of guys who never transferred and now finally could earn featured roles in their fourth or fifth seasons on campus. They will face each other to open the season Sept. 1 when No. 13 LSU takes on No. 23 USC at Las Vegas.

