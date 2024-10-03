Starting pitchers Max Fried and Joe Musgrove exit early with injuries in Braves-Padres playoff game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried and San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove exited early because of injuries in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Fried was done after two innings. He was hit on his left hip by a comebacker from Fernando Tatis Jr. two batters into his outing. Fried stayed in and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first, but then allowed five runs on six straight hits with two outs in the second. Dylan Lee took over for Atlanta to begin the third inning. Musgrove left with right elbow tightness with two outs in the fourth after throwing two slow curveballs to Matt Olson.

