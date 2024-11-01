Starting defensive tackle Zach Sieler among three Dolphins ruled out Sunday at Buffalo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will likely be without four starters when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye), tight end Julian Hill (shoulder) and cornerback Kader Kohou (neck) were ruled out Friday afternoon. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a foot injury the past couple of weeks but will continue to play through it. Kohou and Sieler will miss their second straight game. Safety Jevon Holland likely won’t play after injuring his knee against the Cardinals last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.