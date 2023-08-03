Start of Messi’s third match with Inter Miami FC in weather delay

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s third game with Inter Miami is being delayed at the start because of thunderstorms in the area. The round of 32 Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Orlando City was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Messi and his Inter Miami teammates appeared on the DRV PNK Stadium field for warm-ups 45 minutes before the scheduled start. The heavy rains began approximately 20 minutes later. Messi has not dealt with inclement weather in his first two Leagues Cup matches since joining the MLS club. He scored the game-winning goal against Cruz Azul and added two goals in a victory over Atlanta United.

