Start of Brazilian Grand Prix delayed after crash on formation lap with Norris on pole

SAO PAULO (AP) — The start of the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix was aborted during the formation lap after Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashed on the wet Interlagos track.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was on pole for the restart with Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull 17th, but the Dutchman was able to pick up two places before the end of the first lap.

The start of the race in Sao Paulo was delayed for 17 minutes after a rain-affected qualifying session that was marred by five crashes.

The gap between Verstappen and Norris heading into the race was 44 points.

In qualifying, Norris clocked the fastest lap time on the wet Interlagos track at 1 minute, 23.405 seconds. His countryman George Russell of Mercedes was second. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who retains a slim chance of winning the drivers’ title, was sixth in qualifying.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands walks on the track after the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ettore Chiereguini

“I am a little surprised, again,” said Norris. “It was easy to end up badly, on the wall.”

“It is a relieving qualifying,” he added.

Three-time champion Verstappen didn’t even make it to the final third of qualifying. His 12th place in the second third of the session was pushed further back because of a five-place grid punishment for changing his engine for the sixth time this season, exceeding the maximum allowance of four.

Later, the Dutchman learned he would gain a postion from the start of the race after stewards punished Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr., who started the race from the pit lane.

Every third of qualifying was interrupted by at least one accident, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, his teammate Fernando Alonso, Ferrari’s Sainz Jr., Williams’ Albon and his teammate Franco Colapinto all losing control of their cars.

The result was an unusual grid with Visa Cash App RB’s Yuki Tsunoda qualifying third with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon next to him.

“I had a couple of mistakes, but I had a little luck as well,” Tsunoda said. “We had a good pace in the rain as well.”

Tsunoda’s teammate Liam Lawson rounded out the top five.

Sergio Perez, the second Red Bull driver, also failed to reach the final third of qualifying, and clocked the 13th fastest time. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes didn’t even make it to the second third, and will start from 14th.

Qualifying started in low grip conditions at 7:30 a.m. local time (1030 GMT). The start of the Grand Prix was brought forward from 2 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. (1530 GMT). All drivers started off on wet tires, but moved to intermediates as the qualifying went on.

Many drivers arrived at Interlagos around 6 a.m. Ferrari’s Sainz took the time to serve coffee for team staffers as they prepared for qualifying.

Organizers said qualifying on Sunday had only happened five times in F1 history and a German driver has secured pole position on every occasion. The most recent was at the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix, with four-time champion Sebastian Vettel starting from the front.

The FIA announced qualifying had been postponed Saturday after a two-hour delay, with no cars having the chance to clock any laps. It said in a statement that the decision was taken due to the lack of visibility caused by the level of rain, “with a lot of standing water on parts of the circuit which renders conditions unsafe.”

Many of the more than 60,000 fans that came to Interlagos on Saturday did not appear for qualifying Sunday morning.

The gap between Norris and Verstappen could shrink further in Brazil with four grands prix and a final sprint race to the end of the season.

Shortly after qualifying, a tribute to the late three-time champion Ayrton Senna took place with an emotional Hamilton driving the Brazilian driver’s title-winning McLaren around the track.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.